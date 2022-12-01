Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $81,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.42 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

