Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE WEA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
