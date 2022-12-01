Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WEA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

