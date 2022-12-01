Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

