Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Okta Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $244.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.