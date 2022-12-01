Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %
AY stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -164.11 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)
