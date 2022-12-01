F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.