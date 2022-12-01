Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

