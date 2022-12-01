Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.34-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Up 3.0 %

Donaldson stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

