Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $144.72 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

