AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $171.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

