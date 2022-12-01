Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $64.91 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $64,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

