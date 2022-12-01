Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Shaw Communications worth $64,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $66,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shaw Communications Company Profile

SJR stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

