Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $63,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.