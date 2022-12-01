Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 152,400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of CMS Energy worth $66,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after buying an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.