Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after buying an additional 862,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.