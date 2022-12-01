Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.5 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

