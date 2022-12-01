Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $66.79 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $66,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in América Móvil by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

