Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $71.33 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

