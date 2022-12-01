Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,500 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.25% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $70,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

