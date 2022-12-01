The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $78,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.