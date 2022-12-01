Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,581,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nokia Oyj worth $67,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

