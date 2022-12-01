Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 527.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,067,000 after purchasing an additional 629,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47.

