Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 527.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,067,000 after purchasing an additional 629,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.
Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLTL opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.