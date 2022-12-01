Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 414,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $70,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.