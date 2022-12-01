Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,307,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 357,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,287,000 after buying an additional 84,318 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

