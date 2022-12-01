Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,382 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.