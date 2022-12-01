Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 6,715 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 555,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

ET opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.