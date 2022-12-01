Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 12.79 and a 200-day moving average of 16.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 9.70 and a one year high of 56.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 24.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

