Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 12.79 and a 200-day moving average of 16.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 9.70 and a one year high of 56.70.
Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
