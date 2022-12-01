Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $82.38 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rio Tinto Group worth $82,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

