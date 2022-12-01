Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $82.38 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rio Tinto Group worth $82,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.