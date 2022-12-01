BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 358.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.