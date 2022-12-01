Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

