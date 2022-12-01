BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $199.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

