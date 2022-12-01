Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 28.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

