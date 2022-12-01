Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 56.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

