Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.18 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of United States Steel worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

