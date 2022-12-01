Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Markel worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,324.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,191.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,243.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.