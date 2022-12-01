Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 580 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

