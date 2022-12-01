Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 110,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

