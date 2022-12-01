Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $690.65 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.08.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

