Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 8,436 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.