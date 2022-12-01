Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XPO opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.