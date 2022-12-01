Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $227,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

