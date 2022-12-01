LPL Financial LLC Buys 291,456 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 160,888 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 473,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

