Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $250,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

