Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 546,126 shares.The stock last traded at $97.91 and had previously closed at $98.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

