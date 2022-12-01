Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 546,126 shares.The stock last traded at $97.91 and had previously closed at $98.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
