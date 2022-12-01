Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 359 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $105.52 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $442.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

