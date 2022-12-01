Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:MMP opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

