Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 858 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

