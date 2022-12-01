Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $46,483,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 154.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.