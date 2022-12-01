Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 6,342 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LTG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $69.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

