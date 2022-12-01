Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 67.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

